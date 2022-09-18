TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises 7 PKK/YPG terrorists within, beyond borders
Among those "neutralised" was senior operative Mehmet Gurbuz who was wanted with a red notice, sources said.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or wounded. / AA Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 18, 2022

Türkiye has "neutralised" seven PKK/YPG terrorists within and beyond the country’s borders, security sources have said.

In two separate drone strikes carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in northern Syria, at least five terrorists were "neutralised" on Sunday.

Among those "neutralised" was senior operative Mehmet Gurbuz who was wanted with a red notice, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

READ MORE:Turkish sources reveal testimony of Greece-trained PKK suspect's relative

In another successful operation, two of three terrorists cornered by police special forces were neutralised in the Yuksekova district of Türkiye's Hakkari province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted.

Another one, who was trying to escape from the scene, was held, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
