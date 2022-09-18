Türkiye has "neutralised" seven PKK/YPG terrorists within and beyond the country’s borders, security sources have said.

In two separate drone strikes carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in northern Syria, at least five terrorists were "neutralised" on Sunday.

Among those "neutralised" was senior operative Mehmet Gurbuz who was wanted with a red notice, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

READ MORE:Turkish sources reveal testimony of Greece-trained PKK suspect's relative

In another successful operation, two of three terrorists cornered by police special forces were neutralised in the Yuksekova district of Türkiye's Hakkari province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted.