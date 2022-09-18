WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rescuers scramble to search for survivors after landslide in Nepal
At least 22 people were killed and 10 other injured Achham district and neighbouring Kailali district following the country's latest landlside.
Rescuers scramble to search for survivors after landslide in Nepal
Landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 18, 2022

Rescuers in Nepal battle against torrential rains to pull out bodies from the wreckage of homes buried by a landslide that caused 22 deaths and injured 10 people, officials said.

Volunteers, police and military rescuers were looking on Sunday for people missing in Achham district, about 450 km west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

In the neighbouring Kailali district, authorities recovered a body of a fisherman who had been swept away in the overflowing Geta river.

Yagya Raj Joshi, an official in Kailali said about 1,500 people displaced because of the floods were sheltered in public buildings.

READ MORE:Water imbalances triggered by climate change threaten Tibetan Plateau

RECOMMENDED

Local media broadcasted images of swathes of farms inundated by flood waters, a destroyed suspension bridge and villagers wading through chest deep water.

Flash floods and landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation especially during the annual monsoon rains between June and September.

At least 70 people have been killed and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years