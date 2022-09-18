Rescuers in Nepal battle against torrential rains to pull out bodies from the wreckage of homes buried by a landslide that caused 22 deaths and injured 10 people, officials said.

Volunteers, police and military rescuers were looking on Sunday for people missing in Achham district, about 450 km west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

In the neighbouring Kailali district, authorities recovered a body of a fisherman who had been swept away in the overflowing Geta river.

Yagya Raj Joshi, an official in Kailali said about 1,500 people displaced because of the floods were sheltered in public buildings.

