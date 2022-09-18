Thousands of people have taken to shelters in southwestern Japan as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a rare "special warning" on Sunday for the Kagoshima region in southern Kyushu prefecture - an alert that is issued only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades.

The agency warned of gales and high waves "like never experienced before", and authorities have urged nearly three million residents to evacuate.

"Maximum caution is required," Ryuta Kurora, head of the JMA's forecast unit said on Saturday. "It's a very dangerous typhoon".

"The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse," Kurora told reporters, also warning of flooding and landslides.

The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, could bring record rainfall, the JMA said, warning of the risk of rivers overflowing and landslides.

Southern Kyushu could receive 500 mm of rain and wind gusts of up to 250 km per hour, while the central Tokai region could see 300 mm of rain, the agency forecast.

By Sunday morning, 25,680 households in Kagoshima and neighbouring Miyazaki were already without power, while regional train services, flights and ferry runs were cancelled until the passage of the storm, local utilities and transport services said.

Railway operators have cancelled trains in the region with convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan temporarily shutting around 950 stores.