WORLD
3 MIN READ
Water crisis piles more misery on violence-hit Haiti residents
Gunfire breakout and protests against fuel price hikes halts companies from delivering water in the capital, giving new headache to residents.
Water crisis piles more misery on violence-hit Haiti residents
Many took advantage of an expected half day truce to rush to distribution centres to stockpile a few days supply of water and cooking gas. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 18, 2022

Thousands in Haiti have faced water shortages after days of protest virtually halted distribution, eyewitnesses said, as an approaching storm caused more worry in the reeling country.

Many residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince have been forced to shelter at home this week as gunfire broke out and burning tires blocked streets during protests of fuel price hikes and crime.

That slowed or halted companies that typically deliver water in the city where daily highs have been hitting 34 degrees Celsius.

Many took advantage of an expected half day truce on Saturday to rush to distribution centers to stockpile a few days supply of water and cooking gas, which has also run short in many places.

Fears about the approach of tropical storm Fiona also fuelled the rush to get water.

Forecasters said the storm's heaviest rains were more likely to hit the Dominican Republic on the east of Hispaniola island.

READ MORE:Fresh protests rock Haiti as economic crisis bites

RECOMMENDED

Struggling residents

Jean-Denis Severe, a resident of Fort National, said many had to travel miles to fill buckets and bottles, then lug them back home.

"I live in Fort National, since there are blockades in the country, we came here to buy water. If it was not for these places, we would die from thirst," he said.

The country's latest unrest came as inflation surged to its highest in a decade and gang violence has left hundreds dead and thousands displaced, with much of Haiti's territory beyond government reach.

Richardson Adrien, a Port-au-Prince resident, told the Reuters news agency the lack of potable water was just the latest headache. Residents in recent months have also struggled to find fuel, leaving some unable to work.

Finding clear water "is a problem. We look for it everywhere and we can't find it. We put Clorox in the water to be able to drink it, you can't find water," he said.

READ MORE:UN: Haiti gang violence causes over 200 deaths in five days

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years