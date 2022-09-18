Sunday, September 18, 2022

Trudeau: Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes, adding that full accountability for its actions was needed.

Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, told reporters that he had met with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and that Russia's actions in Ukraine were at the top of their agenda.

Those actions "increasingly, clearly include war crimes, include absolutely unacceptable crimes, whether we think of what we found in Bucha or the discovery of mass graves in the reclaimed territories by Ukraine," he said.

Unclear how Russia will react to battlefield setbacks in Ukraine – top US general

The top US Army General Mark Milley has cautioned that it was still unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for vigilance among US troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine in the conflict.

"The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Warsaw following a visit to a base hosting US troops.

Milley said he was not suggesting US troops in Europe were at any increased threat, but said they had to be ready.

Queen of Soviet pop comes out against Ukraine offensive

Russian pop superstar Alla Pugacheva has denounced the Ukraine conflict and the "death of our boys for illusory goals" amid severe repression of any anti-Kremlin criticism.

The legendary crooner publicly spoke out about the Ukraine offensive for the first time after her husband Maxim Galkin was recognised as a foreign agent - a label reminiscent of "enemy of the people" that has been used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists.

"I am asking you to include me on the foreign agents list of my beloved country," 73-year-old Pugacheva said on Instagram in solidarity with her husband, who wanted "the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals that make our country a pariah and weigh heavily on the lives of its citizens".