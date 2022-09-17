Tropical storm Fiona has gained strength as it headed toward Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning for the US territory and watches for the US Virgin Islands.

One man was found dead in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, after heavy rains from the massive storm swept away his house in the Basse-Terre district, local authorities said on Saturday.

The storm was located about 145 km southeast of St Croix with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph as of mid-afternoon, according to NHC. It was expected to become a hurricane on Sunday and into Sunday night, as it moved near Puerto Rico.

The island was braced for up to 30.5 cm of rain and high winds that could bring flooding, mudslides and power outages. Some areas could get as much as 51 cm of rain, the weather service said in a press conference.