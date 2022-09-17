WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's supreme leader appears in public amid reports of failing health
Ali Khamenei took part in a religious ceremony a day after The New York Times claimed he was "gravely ill" and on bed rest.
Iran's supreme leader appears in public amid reports of failing health
State television showed Khamenei standing as he spoke in a steady voice to his audience about the importance of Arbaeen. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 17, 2022

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has received a group of visitors during a religious ceremony, his first public appearance for more than two weeks, amid reports of his failing health.

Khamenei, 83, took part in a ceremony on Saturday to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the end of a 40-day mourning period beginning with Ashura, the day Prophet Muhammad’s grandson was killed in 680 AD.

Khamenei had not appeared in public since he met followers in Tehran on September 3, sparking rumours on social media that he was ill.

Speculations about his deteriorating health were fuelled by a report in The New York Times on Friday citing unnamed sources in Khamenei's office that he was "gravely ill" after undergoing surgery for bowel obstruction.

The report further stated that Khamenei was too weak to even sit or walk and had cancelled all his meetings and public appearances, and claimed he was on bed rest under observation by doctors.

RECOMMENDED

There was no reaction to the report from Khamenei’s office or government spokespersons. 

Reports about the supreme leader’s deteriorating health have surfaced many times in recent years, without his office confirming or denying them.

Khamenei has served as Iran's Supreme Leader since 1989, after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the architect of Iran's revolution in 1979.

READ MORE:Iran: Thwarting US sanctions needs new solution

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years