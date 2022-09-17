Tensions are once again high between Türkiye and Greece, which have been embroiled in a tit-for-tat debate over a host of issues for years.

The last thing they needed was for the United States to take a policy step that can make matters worse.

In a recent decision, Washington lifted an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration. Ankara, which is guarantor for the security of hundreds of thousands of civilians who live on the Turkish-speaking side of the divided island, has condemned the development.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar said in a statement that the move would lead to an escalation in the region and intensify tensions between Ankara and Athens.

While the two countries are NATO allies, tensions have flared in recent months due to what Ankara says are Athens’ “provocative” acts against its neighbour.

Here are key areas of tension between Türkiye and Greece.

1. Violation of Türkiye’s airspace and territorial waters

Greece violated Türkiye’s airspace and territorial waters 1,123 times in the first eight months of 2022, a trend that has continued from the previous year, according to Turkish National Defence Ministry sources.

In August, Turkish jets flying over the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean seas were “radar locked” by a Greek S-300 air defence system on the island of Crete in late August, just one out of 14 separate incidents between August 15 and September 4 this year. Ankara has repeatedly brought the matter before NATO.

Turkish officials have refused to accept the explanation offered by Athens for putting its jets in the way of danger.

2. Giving refuge to terrorist organisations

Police in Istanbul recently captured a terror suspect trained in Greece.

Türkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, earlier in June, spoke about how members of the PKK terrorist organisation and FETO are active in Laurium town near Athens.

The Lavrion (Laurium) refugee camp has turned into a recruitment centre and base for PKK terrorists, according to reports and footage obtained from the area.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women an children. How seriously Ankara takes the threat of PKK is something Turkish leaders have raised on international forums multiple times.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

3. Denying Türkiye’s right to look for oil and gas

Türkiye sent its fourth drill ship, Abdulhamid Han, for hydrocarbon exploration in the eastern Mediterranean in August as part of its larger gas exploration strategy, which started in 2018.

Greece and the EU have accused Ankara of ‘illegal’ drilling off the coast of Cyprus in 2019, a claim that Türkiye dismissed. The crux of the argument lies in the dispute over the divided island.