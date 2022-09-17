A final body has been pulled from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Jordan's capital, as search efforts ended after four days.

"Rescue teams were able to extract one dead person on Saturday, the death toll now stands at 14," said Amer al-Sartawi, a public security spokesman.

A massive rescue operation began when the four-storey residential building toppled over on Tuesday in Jabal al-Weibdeh district, one of Amman's oldest neighbourhoods.

The discovery of the body, which medical sources said was a woman, means that all missing had been accounted for, marking the end to search efforts.