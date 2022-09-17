WORLD
More than a dozen dead in Jordan building collapse as search ends
The discovery of a 14th body means that all missing had been accounted for, marking the end to search efforts after a four-storey residential building toppled over in Amman.
Emergency workers safely rescued a four-month-old girl from the wreckage, having sustained only minor bruises. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 17, 2022

A final body has been pulled from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Jordan's capital, as search efforts ended after four days.

"Rescue teams were able to extract one dead person on Saturday, the death toll now stands at 14," said Amer al-Sartawi, a public security spokesman.

A massive rescue operation began when the four-storey residential building toppled over on Tuesday in Jabal al-Weibdeh district, one of Amman's oldest neighbourhoods.

The discovery of the body, which medical sources said was a woman, means that all missing had been accounted for, marking the end to search efforts.

Jordan's public prosecutor has ordered the arrest of three people as part of the investigation, including the building manager as well as two other people involved in renovation work, state media said.

The site of the tragedy is known for its vibrant cultural life and is home to a large number of expatriates.

On Thursday, emergency workers safely rescued a four-month-old girl from the wreckage, having sustained only minor bruises.

SOURCE:AFP
