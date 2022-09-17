The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved bluebird bio's gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said.

In a statement late Friday, bluebird bio said it anticipates commercial product will be available by the end of 2022 through a limited number of qualified treatment centers in the United States.

"SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys" with early, active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the company said, saying CALD is a "devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease."

In August, the company's beti-cel therapy secured FDA approval to treat a rare blood disorder that was priced at a record $2.8 million, the most expensive treatment to date.

CALD is caused by mutations in a gene called ABCD1 that leads to the buildup of very long-chain fatty acids in the brain and spinal cord. It typically occurs in boys between the ages of 3 and 12.