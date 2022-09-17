Türkiye has "strongly" condemned the US decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration.

"We strongly condemn the expansion of the scope of the decision taken by the US in September 2020 to lift the arms embargo towards the Greek Cypriot Administration," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"This decision, which is in contradiction to the principle of equality of the two sides on the Island, and which will further strengthen the Greek Cypriot side’s intransigence, will negatively affect the efforts to resettle the Cyprus issue; and it will lead to an arms race on the Island, harming peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean," it added.

The US lifted defence trade restrictions on the Greek Cypriot administration for the 2023 fiscal year, the State Department said on Friday.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken determined and certified to Congress that the Republic of Cyprus has met the necessary conditions under relevant legislation to allow the approval of exports, re-exports, and transfers of defence articles,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.