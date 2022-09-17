A Rohingya teenager has been killed when mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh.

At least six other people were injured in the incident late on Friday, said Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in no-man's land, which is along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border where an estimated 4,000 Rohingya live.

READ MORE: Bangladesh seeks China's help for Rohingya repatriation

"We are living here in constant fear. Anytime any catastrophe can happen," he said.

Lieutenant-General Faizur Rahman, head of operations of the Border Guards Bangladesh, also confirmed the death of the teenager. Sources claim he was between 15 to 18 years old.

Troops have secured the frontier and strong protests will be lodged with Myanmar, Rahman added.

Caught in the crossfire