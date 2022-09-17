The security chiefs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have sat down for talks to cease fighting on the border between the two countries that has killed at least 24 people so far.

At least 121 people have also been injured in the clashes, including children, according to the Kyrgyz health ministry.

The Kyrgyz border service announced the new round of talks as the two ex-Soviet nations traded blame for shelling that resumed on Saturday morning, after Friday afternoon's agreed upon ceasefire, and what appeared to be a brief respite overnight.

Kyrgyz border authorities accused Tajik armed forces of attacking several border areas and settlements on Saturday morning, including in the southern regions of Batken and Osh.

Tajik border guards said the situation was "relatively stable" at 10:00 am (0500 GMT) in a statement to official news agency Khovar.

But later accused the Kyrgyz army of violating the ceasefire and "deploying military reinforcements" at the border.

"Tajik border areas are being fired at from the settlements of Samarkandek and Koktosh in the Batken region (of Kyrgyzstan)," Tajik border officials said.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from Kyrgyzstan's border regions. Tajikistan's interior ministry said civilians were killed in the clashes but did not provide figures.