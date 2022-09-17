WORLD
5 MIN READ
Water ebbing in Pakistan's flood-hit Sindh province
Floodwaters are receding and the Indus River, which had swelled until earlier this month, is now rushing at "normal" levels towards the Arabian Sea, officials in the worst-hit southern province say.
Water ebbing in Pakistan's flood-hit Sindh province
Nationwide, floods have damaged 1.8 million homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 400 bridges. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 17, 2022

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials have said, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

The Indus River, which had swelled until earlier this month, was now rushing at "normal" levels towards the Arabian Sea, Mohammad Irfan, an irrigation official in Sindh said on Friday. 

The water level in the past 48 hours receded as much as 3 feet in some of the inundated areas nearby, including the towns of Khairpur and Johi, where waist-high water damaged crops and homes earlier this month.

A day earlier, engineers had opened a key highway in the southwestern Balochistan province, allowing rescue workers to speed up aid deliveries to those suffering as medics raced against the spread of waterborne diseases and dengue fever.

Still, hundreds of thousands in Sindh are living in makeshift homes and tents. Authorities say it will take months to completely drain the water in the province, where waterborne diseases and skin infections are spreading. Doctors said they treated 37,000 sick in flood-hit areas in the past 48 hours.

Nationwide, floods have damaged 1.8 million homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 400 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The deluge has killed 1,545 people, including 552 children, since mid-June, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people. More than half a million people have been left homeless. At one point, nearly a third of the impoverished country was underwater. Several economists say the cost of the disaster may reach $30 billion.

READ MORE: Scientists say Western nations owe flood reparations to Pakistan

READ MORE:Death toll from Pakistan's devastating floods nears 1,500

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for more aid

On Friday, the representative of the UN children's agency in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, said after visiting Sindh's flood-hit areas that an estimated 16 million children had been impacted by the floods. He said UNICEF was doing everything it can "to support children and families affected and protect them from the ongoing dangers of water-borne diseases."

RECOMMENDED

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged developed countries, especially those behind the climate crisis, to scale up aid to his country. 

Sharif on Friday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a security group summit and thanked him for sending aid, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

So far, 110 flights from different countries and international aid agencies have delivered supplies for flood victims, the ministry said, including 20 flights from the United States and 41 from the United Arab Emirates, which last month set up a humanitarian air bridge for aid to Pakistan.

READ MORE: Pakistani PM thanks Türkiye for flood aid in call with Erdogan

Role of climate crisis

Scientists and experts in the latest study on floods in Pakistan said the country’s overall vulnerability, including people living in harm’s way, was the chief factor in the disaster. But "climate change" also played a role in causing heavy rains, which triggered the flooding.

August rainfall in the Sindh and Baluchistan provinces — together nearly the size of Spain — was at least seven times the normal amounts, while the country as a whole had more than triple its normal rainfall. 

That's according to the report by World Weather Attribution, a collection of mostly volunteer scientists from around the world who do real-time studies of extreme weather to look for evidence of climate crisis.

Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, was the first to publicly blame the developed world for causing climate-induced unusually heavy monsoon rains, which started in June and are expected to continue this month.

READ MORE: UN chief: Never seen climate carnage like Pakistan floods

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts