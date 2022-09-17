A giant refugee girl puppet, known as "Little Amal," has walked around New York City's Times Square, raising awareness of the plight of displaced children seeking safety across borders.

The 3.66 metres puppet, whose name means "hope" in Arabic, started her journey at the Syrian-Turkish border in July 2021, met with Ukrainian refugees in Europe, and will visit the city's five boroughs over the next two and a half weeks.

Amal represents a 10-year-old looking for her mother who set out in search of food and never returned, said Peter Avery, director of a theatre for the New York City Department of Education and producer of Little Amal Walks New York.

"After the Middle East and Europe, the producers of Little Amal chose New York because they said America and Europe specifically are where the 'huddled masses' are welcome, the Emma Lazarus poem," said Avery, referring to the words inscribed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.