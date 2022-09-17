The leaders of South Africa and the United States have called for close cooperation on health, security and climate crisis, as President Joe Biden puts a new focus on African powers after their reluctance to take on Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed unusually warm treatment from Biden, who walked him back to his motorcade at the White House on Friday, weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to South Africa and promised that the United States will listen more to Africans.

"We really need to make sure we fully understand one another," Biden said as he welcomed Ramaphosa in the Oval Office. "Our partnership is essential."

Ramaphosa said he sought to work together on security, including in South Africa's troubled neighbour Mozambique, as well as on climate crisis, a key priority for the Biden administration.

Ramaphosa said he explained that Africans should not be "punished" for their historic non-aligned position among major powers.

"I think it will harm Africa and marginalise the continent," Ramaphosa told reporters after his meetings.

"We should not be told by anyone who we can associate with."

Starting his visit over breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris, Ramaphosa voiced gratitude to the United States for its "considerable support" on the Covid pandemic as the Biden administration donates 1.1 billion vaccine doses around the world.

"The visit really is about strengthening the relationship between South Africa and the United States," Ramaphosa said, adding that Washington had a "key role" to play on security issues across Africa.

Like other developing nations, South Africa –– whose eastern Mpumalanga province has one of the world's largest concentrations of coal –– argues that industrialised nations should bear the brunt of efforts to cut emissions due to their historic responsibility for the climate crisis.

Wealthy nations at last year's Glasgow climate conference promised $8.5 billion of financing to South Africa to transition away from coal.

Later on Friday, the US announced a South African-US investment advisory task force and $45 million of funding towards the energy transition away from coal.

'Histories' behind Russia stance