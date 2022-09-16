A minibus has collided with a truck along a South African highway around 300 km north of Durban, leaving at least 16 school children dead.

The provincial KwaZulu-Natal transport ministry reported 16 deaths on Friday but local media reported a toll of 19 children – aged between five and 12 years – plus three adults.

"The death of so many young lives is a serious tragedy," regional transport minister Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.