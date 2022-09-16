Russian president Vladimir Putin has thanked Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts in trying to solve the crisis in Ukraine but warned he's not in a hurry to pull his troops out.

Both leaders conducted on Friday closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The conflict in Ukraine, oil and gas supply were among the subjects that were discussed in addition to the historic Ankara-brokered grain export deal signed on July by the UN, Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine.

Previously, Erdogan said Türkiye wants grain shipments from Russia to also resume, like Ukraine’s exports under the deal.

‘Reliable route’

Türkiye is a “reliable route” for gas deliveries from Russia, the Russian president said.

During a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin thanked Erdogan for the Türkiye-brokered Ukraine grain deal.

He expressed hope that Ukrainian grain will reach the poorest countries, and said: “This goal has not been achieved yet.”

Putin said that Russia has received positive signals for possible shipment of Russian grain through Turkish ports.

