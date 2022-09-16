The Organization of Turkic States has urged an "immediate ceasefire" for the border dispute between the Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In a statement on Friday, the group condemned the use of heavy military weapons against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It stressed that steps should be taken to contain the incidents and reduce tensions through available peaceful means.

The organisation expressed "grave concern about the ongoing armed clashes at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and calls for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of contradictions by political and diplomatic means around a negotiation table.

Voicing support for Kyrgyzstan’s efforts for a peaceful solution to the situation, the group underlined the importance of negotiations for "lasting peace and stability in Central Asia."

It expressed hope that "as a result of the negotiations, the two sides would pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust, and take necessary steps leading to confidence building."

Effort for ceasefire

Meanwhile, foreign ministers of two countries discussed the situation at the border, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.