Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the growing influence of "new centres of power", while China's Xi Jinping has called for regional countries to reshape the global order at a summit touted as a challenge to Western influence.

"The growing role of new centres of power who cooperate with each other...is becoming more and more clear," Putin told the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan on Friday.

The SCO summit in Uzbekistan has brought together Putin and Xi with the leaders of several Asian countries including India and Pakistan, as Russia looks to show it has not been fully isolated by the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are open to cooperation with the entire world," Putin, who spoke after Xi, said in the city of Samarkand.

"Our policy is devoid of any selfishness. We hope others...will carry out their policies according to the same principles, and will stop using the instruments of protectionism, illegal sanctions and economic selfishness," Putin said, referring to Western sanctions slapped on Russia in response to its military campaign in Ukraine.

Xi told the summit that members should "abandon zero-sum games and bloc politics", as well as "uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core".

Leaders should "work together to promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction", Xi said.

'Russia ready to give free fertilisers'