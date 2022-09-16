Türkiye has lashed out at Greece on recent events during the commemoration of the so-called "Asia Minor Disaster", and urged Athens to use "common sense".

A Foreign Ministry statement on Friday noted that Greece is trying to mislead its public as well as the international community with "lies" and "by distorting historical facts" through the so-called "Asia Minor Disaster" events.

Greece is trying to forget the "defeat it suffered during the occupation of Anatolia and the barbaric crimes it committed against humanity as a result of its adventure a hundred years ago," the ministry said, urging Athens for "common sense and (to) stop inciting hatred through falsification of facts."

Türkiye's ambassador to Athens Burak Ozugergin, also wrote an article published in Greece's Ta Nea newspaper in Greek, explaining Ankara's position.

Türkiye has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.