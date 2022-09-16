Two police officers have been stabbed in central London and hospitalised after encountering "a male with a knife", officials have said, amid massive security ahead of the queen's funeral.

A suspect who was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker is also in hospital following the incident at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT) on Friday, the Metropolitan Police added.

"Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square," it said in a statement, referring to a square in the heart of the British capital, less than a mile from where the queen's coffin is lying in state.

London’s Metropolitan police force said there was no terrorism link to the stabbing, with the UK capital under high security for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The force said "enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing".

