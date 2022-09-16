WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Chinese presidents hold talks in Uzbekistan on SCO sidelines
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to address the second session of the ongoing SCO summit and hold bilateral meetings with leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Turkish, Chinese presidents hold talks in Uzbekistan on SCO sidelines
Erdogan and China's Xi Jinping have held a closed-door meeting, with no details of their discussions immediately available.
By Eren Doguoglu
September 16, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held a meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

Their closed-door meeting on Friday took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. 

No further information on the meeting was immediately released.

Erdogan will later attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as a special guest, with Türkiye taking part at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara obtained SCO dialogue partner status in 2012.

Later, he is expected to address the second session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The landmark Ankara-brokered grain export deal signed this July by the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine is expected to be discussed during the talks between Erdogan and Putin.

READ MORE: Putin supports Xi on Taiwan, praises 'Moscow-Beijing tandem' on Ukraine

RECOMMENDED

SCO summit

On Thursday, President Erdogan held talks with leaders attending the SCO summit. Erdogan visited the newly built areas of the city with other summit participants.

He spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko and other leaders.

Before the city tour, Erdogan attended a sapling planting ceremony.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbourly relations and mutual trust among member states.

READ MORE:Erdogan arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit, bilateral talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts