A jubilant President Joe Biden has announced a tentative deal to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections.

"It feels good!" Biden told a tired-looking group of negotiators on Thursday invited into the Oval Office after their sleepless night. "They should be home in bed," he said.

Biden, who was personally calling into the negotiations as late as 9:00 pm [local time]on Wednesday, issued a pre-dawn statement announcing the preliminary resolution, which allows for a 24 percent wage increase between 2020 and 2024, including an immediate payout.

At a hastily organised celebration in the Rose Garden, Biden called the agreement "a big win for America" and said the "dignity" of railroad workers had been honoured.

The deal was a relief after worries that a Friday deadline would trigger nationwide stoppages, snarling critical supplies to an economy in the midst of a jittery recovery from the Covid-era shutdown.

For Biden personally, a strike would have been politically damaging as he tries to steer his Democratic party's uphill bid to hold on to Congress in November, with Republicans focusing heavily on high inflation.

Averting a crisis

Biden, in his initial statement, said "the hard work done to reach this tentative agreement means that our economy can avert the significant damage any shutdown would have brought."