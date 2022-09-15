WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia: Guerrilla leader willing to renegotiate peace deal
Ivan Marquez of the FARC group, who according to Colombia military intel lives in neighbouring Venezuela, wants to explore "possibilities of a dialogue towards peace", says Bogota.
Colombia: Guerrilla leader willing to renegotiate peace deal
Marquez was a senior commander of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (or FARC) that signed deal in 2016, ending five decades of conflict. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 15, 2022

Colombian guerrilla leader Ivan Marquez, who initially signed a peace deal with the state before taking up arms again three years later, has said he is ready to negotiate once again, a top government official said.

Speaking to a local television channel, Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda said on Thursday he had received proposals from the spokespeople for various armed groups, including dissident FARC rebels led by Marquez, who according to military intel lives in neighbouring Venezuela.

"We can confirm that he (Marquez) is amongst those that have sent messages," said Rueda.

Marquez wants to explore the "possibilities of a dialogue towards peace," added Rueda.

Marquez was a senior commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that signed the deal in 2016 that ended five decades of conflict.

But he later reneged on it and joined other dissidents, claiming the government had betrayed the agreement.

Since then, conservative leader Ivan Duque has been replaced by Colombia's first ever leftist president, Gustavo Petro, who was elected in June.

Following the peace deal, former Marxist FARC guerrillas formed a communist political party that is guaranteed 10 seats in congress.

Marquez held one of those until he returned to arms and was expelled from the party.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Colombia's Petro proposes 'bilateral ceasefire' to ELN guerrillas

Chasing 'total peace'

In July, some Colombian press claimed Marquez had been killed in Venezuela but several days later, then-defence minister Diego Molano said the rebel was receiving hospital treatment in Caracas.

At the time, the right-wing Colombian government and Venezuelan leadership headed by Nicolas Maduro were sworn enemies.

That relationship has markedly improved since Petro took power in August.

Even before his election, Petro let it be known he intended to negotiate a "total peace" with armed groups such as the National Liberation Army and even drug traffickers, including the notorious Gulf Clan.

"It is possible to imagine that we could be on the brink" of a multilateral ceasefire, added Rueda.

READ MORE: Colombia's largest remaining rebel force, government to restart peace talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts