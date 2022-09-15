A memorandum of understanding has been signed for the development of a project to pump gas from Nigeria to Morocco via West Africa and then to Europe, both African countries said.

The agreement to go ahead with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project was inked in Rabat by the two countries and the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), a joint statement said on Thursday.

The 5,600-km pipeline would traverse 13 African countries along the Atlantic coast.

Once completed, it would be connected to the Maghreb–Europe Gas Pipeline in order to reach the European gas network, said the Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM).

"This memorandum of understanding confirms the commitment of ECOWAS and the involvement of all the crossed countries to contribute to the feasibility of this important project, which will supply gas to all West African countries and will enable a new export route to Europe," it added.