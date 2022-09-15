Taliban authorities have accused the United States of having usurped Afghan assets after Washington revealed plans to set up an external fund to manage $3.5 billion of its seized national reserves.

"The assets of the people of Afghanistan have been usurped by the United States," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the AFP news agency.

"We consider it an invasion on the property of Afghans," he added. "The United States is not the owner of these assets."

He demanded the funds be released "without any conditions".

Washington's confirmation on Wednesday came days after TRT World's exclusive report revealed the US plan to deposit Afghan funds at the Bank of International Settlements and have the money distributed under a third-party monitoring system.

When the Taliban stormed back to power in August last year, the US froze $7 billion in central bank assets, exacerbating a poverty crisis caused by the collapse of the old regime and suspension of foreign aid.

Earlier this year US President Joe Biden revealed a plan to split the cash, with half for aid to Afghanistan and half going to victims of the 9/11 terror attacks that prompted the US-led invasion.

Since then Kabul's new leaders have been courting Washington to unlock the aid cash as Afghanistan has been lashed by a winter food crisis, economic free-fall and devastating earthquake.

But on Wednesday the US said the $3.5 billion would be stored in a professionally run fund, as it did not trust the Taliban leadership with the country's money.

