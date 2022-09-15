WORLD
4 MIN READ
Myanmar court sentences journalist to 3 years in prison
After hearings that were closed to the media and the public, a military court found freelance journalist, Htet Htet Khine, guilty of incitement.
Myanmar court sentences journalist to 3 years in prison
Htet Htet Khine has denied all the accusations against her.
By Meryem Demirhan
September 15, 2022

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a freelance journalist associated with the international broadcaster BBC to three years in prison with labour after she was found guilty of incitement, a legal official said.

Tuesday's ruling came after hearings that were closed to the media and the public. 

Htet Htet Khine, who presented a program called “Khan Sar Kyi” – “Feel It" – for BBC Media Action, still faces an additional charge of unlawful association under which she could receive up to another three years in prison. 

The documentary program, on which she worked from 2016 to 2020, showed the problems of people across the country caused by years of unrest and conflict.

Htet Htet Khine was arrested in August 2021 along with Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist who did commentaries for the online magazine Frontier Myanmar and the broadcaster Voice of America, at an apartment in the country’s largest city, Yangon, where they had been hiding.

Htet Htet Khine was initially accused of serving as volunteer editor for Federal FM Radio, an underground broadcaster of the National Unity Government, a shadow civilian administration established to oppose the military takeover. The ruling military council has declared the group a terrorist organization.

State-run media announced six days after her arrest that she has been charged with incitement for spreading false news that caused the public to hate the government and the military. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison. 

She is also charged with unlawful association for contacting illegal organisations, which can carry a penalty of three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Htet Htet Khine has denied all the accusations against her.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Myanmar journalist dies in military custody

Crackdown on media freedom

The case against her was not about her journalism activities, the official said, adding that she has not decided whether to submit an appeal. Her lawyers will file a final argument next week against the other charge under the Unlawful Association Act.

Sithu Aung Myint, who was arrested along with Htet Htet Khine, faces two incitement charges and one of sedition, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

Since seizing power in February last year by ousting the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the military government has cracked down heavily on media freedom. 

It has forced at least 11 media outlets to shut down and arrested about 142 journalists, 57 of whom remain detained awaiting charges or trial.

Some of the closed media outlets have continued operating without a license, publishing online as their staff members dodge arrest.

READ MORE:Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Reuters reporters

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts