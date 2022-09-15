Unprecedented floods that have submerged huge swathes of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,500 people, data has shown, as authorities said hundreds of thousands of people were still sleeping in the open air after the disaster.

The tally of the dead stands at 1,486, with about 530 children among them, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Thursday, as it released its first country-wide total since September 9.

The deluge, brought by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern mountains, has impacted 33 million people out of a population of 220 million, sweeping away homes, vehicles, crops and livestock in damage estimated at $30 billion.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been made homeless by flooding in the southern Sindh province, with many sleeping by the side of elevated highways to protect themselves from the water.

"We have been buying tents from all the manufacturers available in Pakistan," Sindh's chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Thursday.

Still, one-third of the homeless in Sindh don't even have a tent to protect them from the elements, he said.