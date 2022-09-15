On September 5, at around 10.30 pm, Shuayb Ahmed got a call just as he was about to settle for the night. He was needed for a snake rescue—people trying to take their cars out of a flooded basement parking lot in an apartment complex in Bengaluru, India’s IT hub and home to some of the world’s top companies, had seen a large snake in the water.

Ahmed, a former IT engineer who runs a homestay for pets, is also a snake rescuer of repute. He rushed out with his equipment—a head-torch, a bag, a hook and a section of pipe – and tried to make his way to the location.

Bengaluru was in the grip of an unprecedented urban calamity—heavy rains had caused severe waterlogging, inundating large areas of the city, and forcing people to evacuate their homes.

“Getting there was a task,” Ahmed said over the phone. “Took me more than an hour on my bike, going all around Bengaluru trying to avoid water, and then walking a km in waist-deep water to get to the apartment.”

Snake Helplines

Inside the basement parking lot, where the water was three feet deep, Ahmed, in the light of his head-torch, spotted the snake—a large spectacled cobra, more than five feet long.

“Dealing with a cobra swimming in the water is very dangerous,” Ahmed said. But he did what he had to do, and waded in after the snake. As he got within reach, the cobra dove underwater.

“I could do nothing but just stand there, I had no idea where the snake was,” Ahmed said. “It was getting a little scary for me too. I didn’t want to stay in the water as I didn’t know if there were other snakes in it.”

Thankfully, Ahmed spotted the cobra again a few seconds later, resurfacing some distance away. It took twenty minutes of careful, calm work, all inside the murky water with just a torch as the only source of light, for Ahmed to bag the snake and come out safely with it.

While monsoons in Bengaluru are usually a busy time for those who rescue snakes from homes and offices, the latest floods also inundated snake helplines with calls like never before.

“It’s non-stop,” said Mohan K, who responds to calls made to the snake helpline run by the city’s civic administration. “Usually, each rescuer gets around 10 calls a day. Right now, it’s 20-25. Wetlands are flooded, storm drains are full, there is water everywhere. Where will the poor snakes go?”

On the day TRT World spoke to him, Mohan, who is popularly known as Snake Mohan, had rescued a large female cobra from the garden of an upscale villa—the family had evacuated the house last week, and came back to find the snake.

Then he got a call from a man who had parked his car next to the highway. He had taken it out of the submerged parking lot of his apartment and was driving it to a workshop when he heard a suspicious rustling sound, only to find a cobra nestled in the storage area of the passenger door.

BBMP, Bengaluru’s civic body, confirmed that they were receiving more calls than usual for snakes, but could not provide an exact number.

“We’ve got calls for snakes in car bonnets, on motorcycles, inside lift shafts in apartment complexes, and of course, inside homes,” said Subhadra Cherukuri, a canine behaviourist and horse-riding instructor who also rescues snakes.

“There was a whole social media thing that snakes are climbing up pipes and coming out of commodes in bathrooms. They can’t and don’t do that. They simply entered through open windows during the flood.”