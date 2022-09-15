Thursday, September 15, 2022

Pope Francis: Sending weapons to Ukraine morally legitimate

Pope Francis has said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression.

Speaking to reporters aboard a plane returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis also urged Kiev to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may "smell" because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side.

In a 45-minute-long airborne news conference, a reporter asked if it was morally right for countries to send weapons to Ukraine. "This is a political decision which it can be moral, morally acceptable if it is done under conditions of morality," Francis said.

Germany to deliver two more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine

Germany will supply two more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has said.

"We have decided to deliver two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers including 200 rockets to Ukraine," she told a Bundeswehr conference.

The training of Ukrainian operators was expected to start in September, she said. "On top of this, we will send 50 Dingo armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine," Lambrecht announced, referring to an armoured vehicle that the German military extensively used during NATO's military operation in Afghanistan.

IAEA board passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia

The UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution demanding that Russia leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The text, which says the board calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine", was passed with 26 votes in favour, two against and seven abstentions, diplomats said.

Russia and China were the countries that voted against the resolution, the diplomats added.

Air defence systems are priority for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said air defence systems were a priority for his country as it attempts to protect its cities and towns from Russian strikes.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kiev with the visiting president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had not yet received a positive response from Israel on the possible supply of aerial defence systems.

Zelenskyy said air defence systems promised previously by Germany and the United States had not yet arrived in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen in Kiev says EU will support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine would have the backing of Brussels for as long as necessary as Russia's offensive in Ukraine nears its seventh month.

"We will never be able to match the sacrifice that the Ukrainians are making... but what we can tell you is that you'll have your European friends by your side as long as it takes," she told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukraine leader Zelenskyy.

Over 3M tonnes of grain shipped from Ukraine under Istanbul deal

More than three million tons of grain have been safely shipped from Ukrainian ports since August under a landmark grain deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments from Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odessa ports.

Zelenskyysays Ukraine wants to join EU single market

Zelenskyy said his country wanted to join the European single market ahead of a decision on whether to grant Kiev full EU membership.

He was speaking at a press conference with EU president Ursula von der Leyen who came to Kiev to work out a roadmap for Ukraine's long-standing aspiration to join the union.

"For us, a pressing issue is the question of Ukraine joining the EU single market while we're on the way to EU membership status. I'm sure it will happen and it will be one of our country's most important victories," Zelenskyy said.

EU chief in Kiev for talks on closer cooperation

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen is in Kiev for meetings with officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss closer cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.

"In Kiev, for my 3rd visit since the start of Russia's war. So much has changed. Ukraine is now an EU candidate," von der Leyen said on Twitter on Thursday.

"I'll discuss with Zelenskyy and (Prime Minister) Denys Shmygal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession," she added.