Fitch Ratings has lowered its global economic growth estimates but raised the growth forecast for the Turkish economy, saying it could expand 5.2 percent in 2022.

According to the US-headquartered firm's report released on Wednesday, the global rating agency expects world gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.4 percent in 2022, revised down 0.5 percentage points from the 2.9 percent estimate it made in June.

The global economy is anticipated to grow 1.7 percent in 2023 — down a percentage point from the previous forecast of 2.7 percent.

"We’ve had something of a perfect storm for the global economy in recent months, with the gas crisis in Europe, a sharp acceleration in interest rate hikes and a deepening property slump in China," chief economist Brian Coulton said in the report.

"The forecast now assumes a full or near complete shut-off of Russian pipeline gas to Europe. Despite EU efforts to find alternatives, total EU gas supply will fall significantly in the near term, with impacts felt through industrial supply chains," the report noted.

Fitch said the Eurozone and the UK are expected to enter recessions later this year, while it forecast the US economy will suffer a mild recession in 2023.

The agency expects the eurozone economy to grow 2.6 percent in 2022 but contract 0.1 percent in 2023, which is a drop of 0.3 and 2.2 percentage points, respectively, compared to the June forecast, due to "the impact of the natural gas crisis."

READ MORE: Türkiye ‘becomes’ hub of business opportunities amid global crises