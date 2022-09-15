The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Heads of State Council summit is set to take place in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on September 15 and 16.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will host the multinational gathering consisting of eight countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been reported to fly to Samarkand on Thursday, where he will be expected to engage in robust diplomacy, with policy watchers looking at his meetings with the presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, respectively.

Türkiye has been a dialogue partner of the organisation since 2012.

At present, the SCO comprises eight member states: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Alongside Türkiye, there are five other dialogue partners: Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Armenia.

Iran, meanwhile, is reported to be accepted as a full member by the organisation, whereas Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia will join as observers.

This year, the Samarkand summit is happening at a crucial time, with the Ukraine-Russia conflict still ongoing and tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia also flaring up.

In the lead-up to the top leaders’ meeting, a defence ministerial conclave comprising SCO member states was concluded on Aug 23, and over a month ago, on July 29, the Council of Foreign Ministers’ gathering was held.

Here is a brief breakdown of what the SCO is and its significance at a time of evolving geopolitical situation in the Eurasia region.

Theorganisation

21 years ago, on June 15, 2001, leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and China gathered in Shanghai and laid the foundation of the organisation.