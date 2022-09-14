Two air strikes have hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, killing 10 people, many of them first responders, the director of the city’s flagship Ayder Referral Hospital said.

The target in Mekele on Wednesday morning “was a residential neighbourhood,” Kibrom Gebreselassie told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“Three of the victims need urgent major surgery, in the face of (a) shortage of medicines.”

The first air strike wounded two people but the second was deadly, with rescuers among those killed, Kibrom said.

The death toll could climb as more patients reach the hospital, another doctor said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

READ MORE: Türkiye concerned over return of Ethiopia conflict, urges talks

Cessation of hostilities

In a weekend statement to mark Ethiopia’s new year, the Tigray leadership said they were ready to participate in an “immediate” cessation of hostilities with Ethiopian forces leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

They also welcomed mediation led by the African Union, a significant shift.