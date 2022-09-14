TÜRKİYE
Fahrettin Altun's book translated in Azerbaijani Turkish language
Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun's book "A Stabilizing Power in the Age of Global Chaos: Türkiye”, provides a detailed framework of Türkiye's view on the global order.
The book was published by the Azerbaijan International Relations Analysis Center (AIR Center) and launched in Baku. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
September 14, 2022

The launching event started with a moment of silence for the Azerbaijani soldiers who lost their lives as a result of Armenia's recent border provocations. 

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci, President of Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR) Ferit Sefiyev, academics and other experts were among those who attended the event.

'World is bigger than five'

In his speech at the event, Ambassador Bagci stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks "The world is bigger than 5" were discussed in Altun's book and analysed in a broader framework.

Bagci noted that the global system is far from providing peace, security and justice, and that it does not have the power to address new challenges, let alone solve existing ones.

Pointing out Russia's onslaught on Ukraine, events in Libya, Syria and Kashmir, and the failure to implement the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council regarding the occupation of Karabakh, Bagci stated that the mechanisms established by the global system could not produce a solution.

Emphasising that today Türkiye has become a powerful country, Bagci discussed Türkiye’s mediation attempts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and the international aid provided during the epidemic period.

Stating that one of the biggest problems at the global level is anti-Muslim hatred, Bagci said: "There is a need for an international system and reform that can provide solutions to all these problems.”

“Altun's book points to just that. Türkiye will continue to voice this." he added.

SOURCE:AA
