WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armenia has scaled up cross-border attacks: Azerbaijan
Armenia fired mortars and artillery fire towards border districts of Kalbajar and Lachin and the Azerbaijani army took "sufficient" retaliatory measures, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry says.
Armenia has scaled up cross-border attacks: Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of “large-scale provocations” in recent days, which resulted in fatalities on both sides, including 50 Azerbaijani soldiers. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
September 14, 2022

Armenian forces have opened renewed periodic fire on several Azerbaijani army positions, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

Mortars and artillery fire landed in the border districts of Kalbajar and Lachin last night and this morning, said a ministry statement on Wednesday.

The Azerbaijani army took "sufficient" retaliatory measures, it added.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Later, the ministry announced that the Armenian army is continuing to shell Azerbaijani army positions in the Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan regions.

"Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Zaylik, Yellija, and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region, are being subjected to fire by the use of D-30 and D-20 howitzers from Armenian armed forces positions, stationed in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha, Ashaghi Shorzha, and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region," it said.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss Armenian provocations as tensions escalate

RECOMMENDED

Large-scale provocations 

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of "large-scale provocations" in recent days, which resulted in fatalities on both sides, including 50 Azerbaijani soldiers and 49 Armenian soldiers, according to official accounts of the latest flare-up.

In Monday's attacks by Armenia, two farmers were injured, leaving one in critical condition, according to a joint statement of Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry and Chief Prosecutor's Office.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages in 2020 that were occupied by Armenia. The fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.

READ MORE:Dozens of Azerbaijani soldiers killed in border provocations by Armenia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa