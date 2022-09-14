Armenian forces have opened renewed periodic fire on several Azerbaijani army positions, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

Mortars and artillery fire landed in the border districts of Kalbajar and Lachin last night and this morning, said a ministry statement on Wednesday.

The Azerbaijani army took "sufficient" retaliatory measures, it added.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Later, the ministry announced that the Armenian army is continuing to shell Azerbaijani army positions in the Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan regions.

"Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Zaylik, Yellija, and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region, are being subjected to fire by the use of D-30 and D-20 howitzers from Armenian armed forces positions, stationed in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha, Ashaghi Shorzha, and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region," it said.

