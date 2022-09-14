Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend a regional summit and meet world leaders.

During his visit to Samarkand, Erdogan will on Thursday attend a sapling planting event and tour the newly built areas of the city.

On Friday, he will attend the annual Heads of State Council summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which will convene in the southeastern city of Samarkand.

The Turkish leader will address the second session of the summit and take part in a family photo.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbourly relations and mutual trust among member states. Türkiye was approved as one of six “dialogue partners” in 2012.