Turkish President Erdogan to visit Uzbekistan to attend regional summit
President Erdogan will attend the annual Heads of State Council summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and address the second session of the meeting.
On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan will hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
September 14, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend a regional summit and meet world leaders.

During his visit to Samarkand, Erdogan will on Thursday attend a sapling planting event and tour the newly built areas of the city.

On Friday, he will attend the annual Heads of State Council summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which will convene in the southeastern city of Samarkand.

The Turkish leader will address the second session of the summit and take part in a family photo.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbourly relations and mutual trust among member states. Türkiye was approved as one of six “dialogue partners” in 2012.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders attending the summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Ankara-brokered grain export deal signed by the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine will be on the agenda during the talks between Erdogan and Putin.

Previously, Erdogan said Türkiye wants grain shipments from Russia to start as well, like Ukraine does from its ports under the historic deal.

