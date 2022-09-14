An Israeli soldier and two Palestinians have been killed in a shootout in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army and Palestinian officials.

"Last night, an officer was killed as a result of an exchange of fire after a clash with two Palestinian gunmen near the Al Jalama crossing, Jenin district," the Israeli army said in a statement on Wednesday.

The army said two Palestinian gunmen were also killed in the clash.

The Palestinian health ministry also confirmed "the martyrdom of the two young men" near the checkpoint north of Jenin.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead Palestinians as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22.

Wafa, citing a local security source, said the two men were from the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, adding that their bodies were held by Israeli forces.

Tensions simmer