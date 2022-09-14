At least 11 people, including three Pakistani soldiers, have been killed in two separate terror attacks in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials have said.

According to the Pakistan army, three of its soldiers were killed in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan in the Kurram district near the Afghan border on Tuesday.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Kharlachi, Kurram district. Pakistan army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports...terrorists suffered heavy casualties," the Pakistan army’s media wing said in a statement.

During the exchange of fire, three soldiers lost their lives.

Attacks on the Pakistan army and police have increased in border areas in recent days despite an open-ended cease-fire between the Pakistani security forces and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a combination of several militant groups operating in Pakistan.

Formally established in June 2007, the TTP has been involved in numerous attacks, including suicide bombings, inside Pakistan.

The network later stepped up subversive activities in North Waziristan — once dubbed the heartland of militancy — following an army onslaught on South Waziristan in 2010.

Another large-scale army operation in 2014 pushed the TTP to neighbouring Afghanistan. Islamabad claims the terrorist network has now set up bases across the border to attack Pakistani security forces.