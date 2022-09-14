A Thai soldier has killed two people and wounded one other in a shooting at a military facility in Bangkok, police and army officials said.

Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, shot three other soldiers around 8:45am (0145 GMT), the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old tried to flee the scene but surrendered himself, deputy national police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen told reporters.

"The army would like to offer condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and the wounded. This incident was a loss for both the families and organisation. It is something that wasn't expected to happen," deputy army spokesperson Senior Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong said in a statement.

"The cause and motivation for the incident is under investigation."

In the aftermath of the shooting, police officers and soldiers guarded the gates of the facility, part of a large complex of military buildings in the north of the capital.

The military statement named the victims as Sergeant Major Nopparat Inthasunthorn and Sergeant Major Prakarn Sinsong.

The third soldier, Sergeant Major Yongyuth Panyanuwat, was taken to hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Police are investigating the shooting, spokesperson Kissana said, with initial reports suggesting the weapon used was a 9mm pistol.