WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela agrees to help in Colombia-ELN peace talks
President Nicolas Maduro agrees to be the guarantor of Colombia's talks with the National Liberation Army, or ELN, the last active rebel group in a country torn by decades of conflict.
Venezuela agrees to help in Colombia-ELN peace talks
"Peace in Colombia is peace in South America," says President Nicolas Maduro. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 14, 2022

Leftist Venezuela has agreed to be a guarantor of future peace talks between Colombia and its last guerrilla group, both countries said.

This is the latest move toward strong new relations that had been severed until Gustavo Petro took power this month as the first leftist leader ever in Colombia.

Colombia has asked the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro to be the guarantor of talks with the National Liberation Army, or ELN, the last active rebel group in a country torn by decades of conflict.

In a speech, Maduro said, "Of course we agree!"

It thus joins Chile and Cuba as guarantors of talks that the Bogota government hopes to hold with the ELN.

Colombia and its largest rebel group, the FARC, signed a historic peace accord in 2016 after decades of war.

Venezuela took part in that peace process, with Maduro involved at first as foreign minister in the government of the late socialist icon Hugo Chavez, then after 2013 as his successor.

"Peace in Colombia is peace in South America," Maduro said on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Colombia announces border with Venezuela to 'open soon'

Meeting with ELN in Venezuela

Petro wants to resume talks with the ELN that his conservative predecessor Ivan Duque had started. They broke off after a rebel attack in 2019 that left 22 people dead.

Representatives of Petro's government and the ELN have already met in Havana.

Petro has said there would soon be a meeting with the ELN in Venezuela, which Colombian military intelligence has said is hosting senior ELN leaders.

After Petro took power in August, Colombia and Venezuela restored diplomatic relations after three years of rupture triggered by Colombia's recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

READ MORE:Venezuela, Colombia reestablish diplomatic relations after three years

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story