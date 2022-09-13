Residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince have sheltered at home as gunfire rung out, road blocks and burning tires were placed along city streets and protesters threw stones in an angry response to expected new fuel price hikes and crime.

Tuesday's demonstrations come as inflation surged to its highest in a decade, chronic gang violence has left much of Haiti's territory beyond government reach, and outbreaks of bloody turf battles between rival gangs have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

The start of the school year has been postponed a month until October as parents struggle to make ends meet, and daily life for countless Haitians is punctuated by a seemingly endless search for fuel. Meanwhile, transit costs have soared, as have the prices for many food staples.

Haitians are now bracing for fuel price hikes, after a Sunday speech by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, amid a growing scarcity of gasoline and diesel that could force some businesses to shutter.

"Do we find it normal that the state tries to set up social programmes yet is only able to mobilise 3 billion gourdes ($26.1 million) while we're spending more than 50 billion gourdes ($434.8 million) to subsidize fuel for those who can pay it at normal rates," Henry said.

"We will have to adjust fuel prices," he warned.

READ MORE:Gangs of Haiti: Why are they so powerful?