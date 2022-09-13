WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of Azerbaijani soldiers killed in border provocations by Armenia
Baku has accused Yerevan of "large-scale provocations" in recent days, saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out “intensive” firing on Azerbaijani positions.
Dozens of Azerbaijani soldiers killed in border provocations by Armenia
Actions by Armenian forces led to the confrontation, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 13, 2022

Fifty Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed in recent days in provocations by Armenia, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said.

"A total of 50 military personnel of the Armed Forces, including 42 military personnel from the Azerbaijan Army and 8 military personnel from the State Border Organisation, were martyred while preventing large-scale provocations," the ministry stated on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of "large-scale provocations" in recent days, saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out “intensive” firing on Azerbaijani positions.

These actions by Armenian forces led to the confrontation, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s president and armed forces commanders on Tuesday stressed that the responsibility for the current tension "rests squarely with the political leadership of Armenia."

READ MORE: Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss Armenian provocations as tensions escalate

RECOMMENDED

Armenian soldiers killed 

Also on Tuesday, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 Armenian soldiers had been killed in the latest border flare-up with Azerbaijan.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh region, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

In fall 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia. 

READ MORE: Clashes break out on border after Armenia’s attacks — Azerbaijan

READ MORE: Azerbaijan president: Troops deployed to strategic Karabakh city of Lachin

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story