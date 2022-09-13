WORLD
Ukrainian top diplomat criticises Germany over tank deliveries
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comment came after German Defense Minister Christine Lambrech rejected demands to supply Kiev main battle tanks and armoured vehicles.
Not a single 'rational argument' on why these weapons cannot be supplied, Kuleba says. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 13, 2022

The Ukrainian foreign minister has criticised Germany for its stance on battle tank deliveries, as Kiev defends itself from Moscow's "special military operation."

"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday on Twitter. "What is Berlin afraid of that Kiev is not?"

Kuleba's comment came after German Defense Minister Christine Lambrech on Monday rejected demands to supply Kiev main battle tanks.

"So far, no country has sent Western infantry fighting vehicles or battle tanks to Ukraine," she said in Berlin, adding that Germany will not take such action unilaterally.

Kiev had requested 88 Leopard tanks and 100 Marder-type armoured infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

READ MORE:Is Germany intentionally dithering over arms supplies to Ukraine?

Ring swap mechanism

Germany’s Greens, Scholz's coalition partners, have also insisted that Berlin should deliver weapons directly from the stocks of the Bundeswehr (armed forces), and not limit transfers to the so-called ring swap mechanism.

In the ring swap, Germany equips Eastern European NATO partners with Leopard main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which in return hand over older Soviet-designed tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine has recently made rapid advances against Russian forces, retaking over 3,000 square kilometres of land in Kharkiv from Russia. 

READ MORE: Thanks but no tanks: German dilemma over supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine

