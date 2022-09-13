Türkiye's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (SDIF) has won two cases in Paris against Erol Aksoy, an ex-banker convicted of embezzlement whose offices in France are under an interim injunction due to a ruling in Türkiye, according to one of the SDIF’s lawyers.

Stephanie Dalet Venot told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday that the Paris Judicial Court – a court of first instance – gave an enforcement decision on the charges filed against Aksoy in two different Istanbul commercial courts on September 6.

The two judgments in Türkiye are thus valid in France, the lawyer said, adding that the French judge concluded that the rulings against Aksoy in Türkiye were upheld under the international French public order.

Aksoy was sentenced in 2015 to over eight years in prison for embezzling deposits from Iktisat Bank, one of the banks that led to Türkiye’s 2001 economic crisis, according to an SDIF statement.

When the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court the next year, Aksoy fled.

In a 2006 protocol with the SDIF, Aksoy admitted that he had a debt of $1 billion, but he went into default because he did not fulfill the conditions of the protocol he signed.

The SDIF is trying to recover the public losses caused by the former banker. In addition, a bankruptcy case against Aksoy continues.