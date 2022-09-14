Russia and the UK, the two former empires which competed with each other to claim the supremacy of the world’s political leadership until WWII, have seen a deteriorating trend in their ties in the last two decades.

Successive British leaders have increased their opposition to Moscow’s policies, observing the rise of Vladimir Putin’s Russia with suspicious eyes. And with Brexit, which has completely freed the UK from the EU’s foreign policy, the conservative leadership at the helm now in London could shut the door completely on the Kremlin.

The Russian attack on Ukraine has made bilateral ties even worse as the UK, one of the most vocal critics of Putin, appeared to be running the Western opposition to Moscow’s offensive against Kiev. Russians also described their ties with the UK at a level at which “it’s hard to imagine anything worse”.

But will Russia-UK ties get even worse under the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss?

“In Russia, Truss is viewed as an Englishwoman who will continue to harm Russian interests,” says Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at Russian International Affairs Council, a Russian think-tank.

Moscow sees the UK as one of the main provocateurs of the Ukraine conflict, Gasanov tells TRT World, referring to the strong support London and the Western alliance have given Ukraine against Russia.

“Liz will define her foreign policy in opposition to Russia. Even the British domestic energy crisis and inflation is being blamed on Putin's invasion, so the animosity will carry on both for domestic and foreign audiences,” says Kamal Alam, a military analyst and a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“Liz was the embodiment of Boris Johnson’s anti-Russia initiative. So Russia will see more of the same as Liz carries Boris torch. Russia-UK relations will continue to nosedive,” Alam tells TRT World.

In Russia, Truss is known for her anti-Russia stances, according to Gasanov. Among others, three examples, which emerged during her foreign ministry under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have shown as to why Russians do not like her, says Gasanov.

Russia’s Truss perception

First, last year, she was pictured in a British tank in Estonia, a Baltic state and a former Soviet republic, which has serious disagreements with Russia. That’s something Russians don’t want to see, Gasanov says. But Truss’s tank picture has also made many in the UK nervous, seeing it as an attempt to emulate Margaret Thatcher, who also posed aboard a tank in 1986.

Second, during a critical meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov two weeks before the Russian attack on Kiev, she allegedly confused Rostov and Voronezh, the two regions in southern Russia, with Ukrainian territories in response to a question posed by Lavrov. This also proves her anti-Russian mindset, according to Gasanov.

During the press conference, she also elicited a public condemnation from Lavrov, who described their meeting as “a conversation between a dumb and a deaf person”, expressing his disappointment. “It seems like we listen but don’t hear,” he said.

But in the same meeting, the experienced Lavrov also acted dubiously, sternly rejecting Truss’s charges that hundreds of thousands of Russian troops were deployed alongside Moscow’s border with Ukraine to attack Kiev. Lavrov falsely insisted that Russian troops were there for military drills.

Overall, the second incident not only shows Truss’s anti-Russian behaviour but also her inadequate knowledge on Russian history and general world politics, according to other experts.