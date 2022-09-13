British Muslims have seen their status reduced to "second-class" citizens, a new report by a think tank says.

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) released a report on Sunday titled "Citizenship: from right to privilege" in response to the recent expansion of the contentious powers in the Nationality and Borders Act that permit citizenship to be revoked from a person without notice.

The new law, called clause 9, was added to the bill in April allowing British nationals to be stripped off their citizenship without notice.

The clause means that a British citizen who is abroad and is deprived of citizenship might not know about it until "they try to come home and are refused boarding or they need help from the British Embassy because their passport, money etc have been lost or stolen", the report said.

Those potentially affected by the clause includes any British citizen, whether born British, registered or naturalised, who has another citizenship, any naturalised British citizen with access to another citizenship.

According to the New Statesman, up to six million citizens have or have access to a second citizenship.

Previously, British nationals whose citizenship was revoked were required to be notified by letter.