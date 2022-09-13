Afghanistan’s Taliban government has dismissed the Biden administration's planned transfer of frozen Afghan assets to a Switzerland-based bank, asking the US to send the seized money directly to the Afghan central bank.

In response to a TRT World'sexclusive report published on Saturday, which disclosed the United States’s plans to release $3.5 billion to Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the Taliban on Tuesday voiced their objections.

“We don't agree with the transfer of money to the account indicated, but [we wish for it] to be transferred to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB),” a Taliban official with the country’s central bank told TRT World.

The spokesperson, however, added that they are open to a third-party monitoring system as demanded by the US government.

For the US and its Western allies — which have so far refused to recognise the Taliban government — the major obstacle has been to find a way to spend the funds, excluding the Taliban.

Around $9 billion of Afghanistan’s central bank foreign currency assets held by US and other foreign banks were frozen after the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, 2021, and drove out the US-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani.

The US State Department has neither confirmed nor denied TRT World’s report.

As per TRT World's sources, an international board of experts has also been set up by the United States to disburse the money, the announcement of which is expected in the coming days.

The source said that DAB could receive some funds for end use, "but the US would want a strict compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing protocols in addition to a third-party supervision of the funds."