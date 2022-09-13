The structure of the UN Security Council cannot stand in its current form, Türkiye’s communications chief told has a special panel in Madrid.

The "unjust structure" of the UN Security Council with its five permanent members "must change, and comprehensive reform is needed," Fahrettin Altun said in a video message on Monday to a panel on "UN Security Council Reform: A New Approach to the Reconstruction of the International Order."

The UN is far from meeting the expectations of the international community, its credibility and reputation are eroding, and it does not produce solutions, Altun added.

Sergio Garcia-Magarino from Spain’s Public University of Navarre said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict shows how much countries depend on other countries for oil, food, and other needs.

"No country can fight alone against new challenges and global problems. It is necessary to act globally,” he told the panel, which was moderated by Turkish political scientist Ismail Erkam Sula.

"Although it is the UN, we have seen that there is no structure to mediate. They find it difficult to conduct multi-state politics because purely national interests continue to outweigh. We need a collaborative system," he stressed.

UN struggling