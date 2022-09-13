Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has spoken with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov over the phone.

Discussions between the two focused on Armenian provocations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Cavusoglu said on Tueday on Twitter.

"Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan," said Cavusoglu.

Fighting erupted overnight along the volatile border between the Caucasus neighbours, leaving troops dead on both sides, defence ministries in Baku and Yerevan said.

The escalation marked the latest flare up since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed Karabakh region.

READ MORE: Clashes break out on border after Armenia’s attacks — Azerbaijan

Tense relations